Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes Manchester United have the momentum and the edge ahead of facing Arsenal this afternoon at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are yet to win a league game at Old Trafford this season and the lowest point of their home form was a 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in October.

However, the Red Devils have won three of their four games since that defeat, including an away win over Paris Saint-Germain and a 5-0 home victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Hislop feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found a way to win games whenever he needs a result and has conceded that he did not see Manchester United thrashing RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

He admits that Manchester United have the momentum and a look a more confident side than Arsenal at the moment ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford.

The former goalkeeper is still not convinced about Arsenal threatening the big boys and feels Manchester United are the favourites to beat them on home turf.

Hislop said on ESPN FC: “Manchester United are coming into this one full of confidence.

“Every time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs a result he seems to get it and I thought that performance against Leipzig, I certainly didn’t see it coming and it was incredible to witness.

“And they certainly have momentum in their corner.

“At the same time, Arsenal are just seeming to threaten to want to break into this top four, threaten to be one of the big boys again, but sometimes when you see them play, you just wonder how it is going to come or where it is going to come from.

“Outside of [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, do they have really what it takes?

“I am leaning Manchester United for this one, they have momentum and confidence.

“And right now I am struggling to see the similar spark coming from Arsenal.”

Manchester United have not beaten Arsenal at Old Trafford since 2018, when goals from Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini handed them a 2-1 win.