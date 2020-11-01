Everton have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United side at St James’ Park this afternoon.
The Toffees slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Southampton in their last match and have now picked up just a point from their last two Premier League clashes.
Boss Carlo Ancelotti is without new signing James Rodriguez, while Seamus Coleman is still kept out of action by a hamstring problem.
Everton are also without Lucas Digne and Richarlison, with both players suspended.
Ancelotti has Robin Olsen in goal at Newcastle, while at the back he goes with a central pairing of Yerry Mina and Michael Keane. Niels Nkounkou and Jonjoe Kenny slot in as full-backs.
Allan, Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure will look to boss midfield, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Andre Gomes support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
If the Everton manager wants to change the course of the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi.
Everton Team vs Newcastle United
Olsen, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Allan, Delph, Doucoure, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes: Pickford, Branthwaite, Gordon, Iwobi, Bernard, Tosun, Simms