Gareth Bale is not willing to get carried away by talk that Tottenham Hotspur are set to challenge for the Premier League title, after Spurs beat Brighton 2-1 to continue their good form and move up to second.

Harry Kane put Tottenham in front from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of the Premier League encounter, but Tariq Lamptey levelled for the visitors in the 56th minute.

Jose Mourinho turned to Bale, bringing him on off the bench with 20 minutes left, and after just three minutes on the pitch he repaid the Portuguese by scoring what proved to be the winner.

The win is Spurs’ fifth in seven games across all competitions and moves Mourinho’s men up to second in the Premier League table, two points behind Liverpool.

They are being talked about as title contenders, but Bale is keen not to get carried away and told Sky Sports post match: “We know not to get too carried away.

“There are some great teams, we are just going to keep working as hard as we can”, he added.

The Wales international, on loan from Real Madrid, believes that Tottenham are continuing to improve, while on a personal basis, he insists he is working hard to impress.

“We are growing every game.

“Even if we make mistakes we are learning from them and we can only use that as a positive.

“I haven’t played a lot of football.

“I had a little problem with my knee so it’s taking a bit of time.

“I am working hard in training and when I get chances”, Bale said.

Spurs are next in action in the Europa League on Thursday night when they head to lock horns with Ludogorets Razgrad, while their next Premier League test comes next Sunday away at West Brom.