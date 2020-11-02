Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels the Reds’ upcoming Champions League opponents Atalanta are slightly similar to Premier League rivals Leeds United.

The Anfield outfit will be looking to keep their perfect record in the Champions League going when they visit Serie A side Atalanta on Tuesday.

Liverpool have won their two group stage games against Ajax and Midtjylland so far and a victory over the Italians would see them edge closer to securing progression to the knockout round.

However, Reds boss Klopp is wary of the threat posed by Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta, who he feels will make it difficult for Liverpool on Tuesday.

The German tactician thinks Atalanta will pose Liverpool their biggest challenge in Champions League so far and went on to compare them to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

“The next one is for sure so far the biggest challenge in the Champions League“, Klopp told his pre-match press conference.

“Ajax are a challenge as well, Midtjylland, of course, [are a challenging side] as well, but Atalanta with all that they did in the last two, three years are a really settled team.

“Difficult to play against, very special in their approach, slightly similar to Leeds, let me say like this, organisation-wise and this kind of things.

“So it will be a tough one.“

Liverpool beat Leeds 4-3 when the two sides clashed in their first league game of the season and the Reds will be looking to come away from Italy with a similar result this week.