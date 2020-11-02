Chelsea are hopeful that Declan Rice will reject West Ham’s efforts to tie him down to a new deal as they are plotting a swoop for him in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, where he began his youth career, in the recent transfer window.

However, the Blues did not make an official bid because they were unable to sell players and raise the funds required to make a formal move.

Chelsea had the permanent transfers of two first team players in place, but the deals fell through before last month’s deadline and a move for Rice was put on hold.

Despite not being able to land the 21-year-old, the Blues have not given up hopes of roping him in from West Ham and are plotting a move in January.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are hopeful that Rice will pay no heed to the Hammers’ efforts to tie him down to a new deal as they retain aspirations of signing him.

The Englishman has a contract with West Ham until the summer of 2024, but David Moyes’ side want to discuss fresh terms and offer significant pay rise to ensure he stays put.

Chelsea are hopeful that Rice will reject such an approach from the Irons as they look to try and strike a deal for the midfielder in January.

However, signing Rice from West Ham could still be a difficult task for Chelsea to pull off in the winter transfer window.