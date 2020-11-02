Molde forward Ohi Omoijuanfo has revealed that he is thrilled at the prospect of playing under the floodlights at the Emirates Stadium in his team’s upcoming Europa League clash against Arsenal.

Omoijuanfo’s side will travel to north London to take on Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday and are looking to spring a surprise on the Gunners.

The Norwegian hitman is a boyhood Gunners fan and is expected to lead Molde’s attacking line at the Emirates Stadium in the European game.

Omoijuanfo revealed that he is thrilled at the prospect of being able to step out in his boots on the same grass that his childhood heroes played on.

The 26-year-old is relishing the opportunity to test his mettle against one of the top sides in the world in Arsenal, but conceded that he would have loved to play in front of a full house, as the game is set to be held behind closed doors.

“It will be completely wild”, Omoijuanfo told told Norwegian daily Verdens Gang.

“I expect we will train there [at the Emirates Stadium] on Wednesday as well.

“It is indescribable.

“It is a pity that the stands will most likely be empty.

“But being able to face a side like Arsenal and [have an opportunity to] test our mettle, it will be fantastic.”

Omoijuanfo got on the scoresheet in both of his team’s opening two Europa League games and will hope to mark the opportunity to play in the arena he dreamed of as a teenager with a goal against the Gunners.