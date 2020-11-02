Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Percy Tau, lauding the striker’s leadership skills.

The 26-year-old centre-forward is currently on a season-long loan spell at Belgian Pro League outfit Anderlecht from Premier League side Brighton.

Tau has made ten Belgian top flight appearances for the Purple and Whites so far this season, helping them win five of them to sit sixth in the table.

Anderlecht boss Kompany is an admirer of the South Africa international’s leadership skills and has revealed that he depends on Tau to pass on information to the rest of the team.

The Manchester City great also feels the Brighton loanee needs to be praised for his work in order to tap the best out of him.

“Percy is one of the guys I can turn to to pass on directions or tips. He is a leader”, Kompany told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“He needs appreciation to be really good.“

Tau has scored four goals from his 10 league appearances so far and will be looking to add more to his tally before the end of his loan contract.