Molde coach Erling Moe has revealed that he knows he can pick the brains of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about facing Arsenal, with the Norwegian outfit set to visit north London in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal are set to welcome Norwegian outfit Molde to the Emirates Stadium as they look to pull clear at the top of Group B; they sit level on six points with Molde at the top of the group.

The Gunners will go into the continental tie fresh off their 1-0 win over Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Solskjaer left Molde in 2018 to take over the reins at Old Trafford, and Moe knows that he can seek the advice of the Red Devils boss to gain key tactical insights into how Arsenal operate on the pitch.

“I can call Ole Gunnar and hear if he has any clever tips to come up with”, Moe told Norwegian daily Verdens Gang.

However, the Molde coach insists that his team will approach the game with a clear strategy in place as he feels that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could switch up his game plan in Europe.

Asked whether he feels Arsenal will change their approach in Europe, Moe added: “It will probably be [different].”

“I think we should come up with our own strategy, because it is probably the case that they have a different formation and approach to it than we want.

“We will do the work ourselves, first and foremost.”

Both Arsenal and Molde have won their opening two games each in Group B, with the Norwegians edging out Rapid Vienna 1-0 on their last outing.