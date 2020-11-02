Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has explained that his side will go into their Champions League match with Liverpool to measure themselves against the best and feels it is a test of prestige.

Italian top flight side Atalanta host Premier League club Liverpool in their second Champions League group stage match on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Atalanta boss Gasperini has explained that his side will go into the game to measure themselves against one of the best clubs in the world in the shape of Liverpool.

The Italian tactician expressed his desire to check whether La Dea’s standards are on a par with the champions of England, who are managed by Jurgen Klopp.

Gasperini went on to insist that Atalanta will view their game against the Reds as a test of prestige.

“Klopp’s compliments make us happy“, Gasperini told his pre-match press conference.

“We go into tomorrow’s game with the intention of measuring ourselves against the best in the world and in Europe.

“We will see whether our level is on a par with these teams.

“For us, it is a test of prestige, this will be the spirit.“

Atalanta go into the game on the back of a win and a draw in their previous Champions League games against Midtjylland and Ajax, respectively.