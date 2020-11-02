Fixture: Leeds United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side at Elland Road in a Premier League contest this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park in their last outing, with striker Patrick Bamford grabbing a hat-trick.

Leeds are still without influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while defender Diego Llorente is also still sidelined. Rodrigo is isolating after coming into contact with someone with the virus, and Raphinha has an ankle injury.

Bielsa names Illan Meslier in goal, while Liam Cooper and Robin Koch are the centre-back pairing. Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs.

Jamie Shackleton is handed a start for Leeds, while Mateusz Klich is also in midfield. Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez support lone striker Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Tyler Roberts and Pascal Struijk.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Shackleton, Klich, Costa, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Alioski, Casey, Struijk, Davis, Roberts, Poveda