Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen has revealed that Toffees number 1 Jordan Pickford wished him luck before his club debut against Newcastle United.

Olsen, who is at Everton on loan from Roma, made his debut for the club in their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, with Pickford dropping to the bench.

England international Pickford has often been placed under the microscope due to his errors and Olsen has been brought in to compete with him.

However, despite the competition, the goalkeeping duo maintain a healthy relationship and Pickford even wished Olsen luck before his Everton debut, the Swede has revealed.

Olsen, who feels there are differences between the Premier League and Serie A, also expressed his delight at being able to work with Everton goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

“We train and speak together every day and [before kick-off] he said, ‘Good luck, all the best’“, Olsen told Everton TV.

“All of the goalkeepers here are good guys.

“We’ve had good sessions every day and push each other and help each other to be better.

“I am really happy to work with Alan Kelly.

“I heard good things about him when I signed and I was looking forward to starting work with him.

“It is a different technique over here from Italy – everything is different, which I am happy about.

“Sometimes this [Premier League requirements] fits better for an individual than the other one [what is needed in Italy].

“I am enjoying going to training to try to improve myself every day.”

Although Pickford was dropped to the bench against Newcastle, he is set to return to Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up in their match against Manchester United this weekend.