Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Rodrigo will not be available for his side’s visit to Crystal Palace.

Rodrigo missed Leeds’ 4-1 home defeat against Leicester City at Elland Road on Monday night due to having to isolate.

The Spain international, who has won plaudits for his performances for Leeds since making the move to the club during the transfer window, was unavailable for the clash against the Foxes.

He was forced to miss the game due to being in isolation, with Rodrigo coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

And as a result, the Spain forward will not be available for Leeds’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, as they look to return to winning ways.

“There’s a regulation for people in contact with someone who has the virus”, Bielsa told his post match press conference.

And he added: “He won’t be available [for Crystal Palace].”

Saturday’s game at Selhurst Park will see the Premier League’s 12th placed team go up against the league’s 13th placed team, with both sides having picked up ten points from their opening seven league fixtures.