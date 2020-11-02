Hertha Berlin coach Bruno Labbadia has praised Arsenal loan star Matteo Guendouzi and feels the Frenchman did well in his first outing for the Bundesliga club.

The 21-year-old Frenchman joined the German side from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal on deadline day after being frozen out of Gunners boss MIkel Arteta’s first team set up in north London.

Guendouzi made his Hertha Berlin debut on Sunday, coming on as a second half substitute in his team’s 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Labbadia is impressed with how the 21-year-old has taken to life in Germany, with the Hertha Berlin boss lauding Guendouzi’s ability to act as a conduit between attack and defence by maintaining the composure to pick the right passes.

“You saw that he is a very good ball player who gives us a quality that we need: ball security, [he plays] simple clear passes over four or five metres, that did us good”, Labbadia was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“Now, of course, he has to get into a rhythm, that’s something he doesn’t have [right now], we know that, but that’s how it is now.”

Guendouzi has never tasted German football previously in his career and Labbadia has backed the player to improve even further and play a bigger role at Hertha Berlin, as the Frenchman continues to adapt to the demands of the Bundesliga.

Asked why Guendouzi was not chosen in the starting eleven, Labbadia added: “There were various reasons, on one hand we wanted to give the players who had done well against RB Leipzig another chance.

“In addition, it has been a really short time and he is still learning the process [of German football]”

Guendouzi, who will return to Arsenal at the end of the current season, will have a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether the midfielder is part of Arteta’s plans for the north London giants.