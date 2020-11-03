Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani feels he is a popular figure among the Whites fans because he took the club back to where they belong.

The Italian businessman first became co-owner of Leeds in January 2017, buying a 50 per cent stake in the club, and went on to announce the 100 per cent buyout of the side in May that year.

Three years after his takeover of the club, the Elland Road outfit sealed their return to the Premier League as Championship winners under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

Radrizzani has gone on to become a popular figure among the Leeds faithful, something that his predecessors struggled to do during their times at the club.

The Whites supremo feels he has a good image among the fans because he managed to achieve promotion and take the club back to where they belong.

Asked how he managed to become a popular owner despite his predecessors failing to do so, Radrizzani told beIN SPORTS: “I changed it because I achieved the goal.

“I brought back the club to where it belongs.

“So, I feel the result is what changed their opinion, the public opinion.

“Obviously, in the first year, I was not as popular as I am now.“

With Leeds having made a positive start to life in the Premier League, Radrizzani will be hopeful of achieving more success with the Yorkshire outfit.