Everton great John Ebbrell has expressed his delight at being promoted to the position of Toffees’ head of academy coaching and Under-23s assistant manager.

Ebbrell, who has been serving as assistant to Everton Under-23s boss David Unsworth, has now been handed the role of head of academy coaching at the club.

The Goodison Park great will now oversee the academy coaching programme while also continuing his position as assistant to Unsworth.

Ebbrell has expressed his delight at being given a new role at the club, where he spent over a decade of his playing career, terming it an incredibly proud moment.

The former midfielder explained how much Everton mean to him and is excited to be a big part of the development of the young players at the Merseyside-based club.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for me“, Ebbrell told Everton’s official site.

“This club is running through my veins and being able to play an even bigger part in the development of our young players is an honour and a privilege.

“I am both thrilled at the opportunity and excited by what the future holds.”

Ebbrell will now be looking forward to helping Unsworth further in developing young prospects into players ready for the senior team.