Newcastle United shot-stopper Mark Gillespie has lauded Magpies star Allan Saint-Maximin as the best player he has ever played with, while also heaping praise on club veteran Jonjo Shelvey.

The French winger arrived at St. James’ Park in the summer of 2019 from Ligue 1 side Nice and has earned plaudits for his quick feet, finesse and creativity on the pitch.

Gillespie, who shares a dressing room with Saint-Maximin, is able to bear witness to the 23-year-old’s quality on a daily basis at Newcastle.

And the 28-year-old lauded the Magpies winger as the best player he has played with in his career, as the Frenchman’s pure talent on the pitch is unbelievable, according to the shot-stopper.

Gillespie also waxed lyrical about midfielder Shelvey’s adept passing skills while insisting that the current crop of players at St. James’ Park are all exciting talents.

“Best player I have played with, obviously to come up to this level with Newcastle, there are some unbelievable players”, Gillespie told NUFC TV.

“Pure talent wise Saint-Maximin does some unbelievable things.

“And I think Jonjo as well, his range of passing on the ball.

“But everyone has got their own strengths in this team.”

Saint-Maximin penned a new six-year deal at Newcastle last month that now puts him among the club’s highest earners.