The French winger arrived at St. James’ Park in the summer of 2019 from Ligue 1 side Nice and has earned plaudits for his quick feet, finesse and creativity on the pitch.
Gillespie, who shares a dressing room with Saint-Maximin, is able to bear witness to the 23-year-old’s quality on a daily basis at Newcastle.
And the 28-year-old lauded the Magpies winger as the best player he has played with in his career, as the Frenchman’s pure talent on the pitch is unbelievable, according to the shot-stopper.
Gillespie also waxed lyrical about midfielder Shelvey’s adept passing skills while insisting that the current crop of players at St. James’ Park are all exciting talents.
“Best player I have played with, obviously to come up to this level with Newcastle, there are some unbelievable players”, Gillespie told NUFC TV.
“Pure talent wise Saint-Maximin does some unbelievable things.
“And I think Jonjo as well, his range of passing on the ball.
“But everyone has got their own strengths in this team.”
Saint-Maximin penned a new six-year deal at Newcastle last month that now puts him among the club’s highest earners.