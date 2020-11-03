Bradford Park Avenue boss Mark Bower has revealed that seeing Will Huffer’s natural ability in training convinced him to snap up the former Leeds United shot-stopper.

Huffer, who was released by Leeds at the end of last team, has signed for National League North side Bradford Park Avenue on a short term deal.

The 21-year-old had been training with Avenue, with Bower keeping a close eye on the young Englishman’s progress.

And the Avenue boss revealed that witnessing Huffer’s natural ability at close quarters was enough to convince him that the ex-Leeds starlet deserved a chance to breathe life into his stalled career.

Huffer joins fellow Leeds academy shot-stopper Dan Atkinson at Bradford Park Avenue, and Bower, who is delighted at having 21-year-old at his disposal, is confident that the club new boy can carve out a bright future at Horsfall.

“We’re delighted to get Will signed up”, Bower told Bradford Park Avenue’s official site.

“He has been training with us recently after a spell out of the game and it has been obvious to see his natural ability.

“Will’s signing means we have two outstanding goalkeepers, both young and with bright futures in the game.”

Huffer made one senior appearance for Leeds during the 2018/19 season before he left Elland Road.