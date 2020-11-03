Former Leeds United shot-stopper Will Huffer has expressed his delight at signing for Bradford Park Avenue and has vowed to help the National League North side push forward this season.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract in 2017 for the Whites, and managed to make one start under Marcelo Bielsa in their 2018/19 Championship campaign

Huffer was released from Elland Road at the end of last season and has now put pen to paper on a short-term deal at Horsfall.

The shot-stopper, who is delighted in being able to finally get back on the pitch to play the game he loves, expressed his gratitude to his new club for trusting in his abilities and presenting him with an opportunity.

Huffer promised that he will give his best for Bradford Park Avenue every time he takes to the pitch and is ready to help his new team push forward this season.

“I’m really excited to sign for BPA and be able to help the team push forward and have a successful season”, Huffer told Avenue’s official site.

“On a personal level, I’m grateful for the opportunity to play some football.

“And hopefully I’ll be able to repay the trust by putting in some good performances.”

Huffer, who joins Dan Atkinson and Matty Downing as the other former Leeds players in the Avenue squad, will look to kick on at the club and get his career back on track.