Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani feels Marcelo Bielsa has laid the foundations for the Whites to grow even after his departure from the club.

Bielsa took over the reins at Yorkshire-based club Leeds in 2018 and managed to earn promotion with the team in his second season.

The Argentine tactician extended his contract until the end of the 2020/21 season ahead of the Premier League campaign, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at Elland Road beyond next summer.

Although Bielsa’s future at Leeds beyond this season is uncertain, Whites supremo Radrizzani feels the head coach has laid the foundations for the club to grow further even beyond his departure.

The Leeds supremo is aware of the need for the club to retain Premier League status this season and beyond but is positive of their chances to be among the top flight’s elite.

“This brand is well known everywhere so if we stay in the Premier League with the opportunity that this club can build… really, we can aim to stay just next to the top six“, Radrizzani told beIN SPORT.

“We have the potential to grow over the next three to five years, and Bielsa has put in the foundations for even the future without him.“

Leeds, who returned to the Premier League following 16 years away from it, sit 12th in the table with 10 points, having won three and drawn one of their seven games so far.