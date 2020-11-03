Newcastle United new boy Mark Gillespie has revealed that being back at his boyhood club feels like home, with the shot stopper having returned to St.James’ Park in the summer after leaving at the age of 16.

Gillespie was roped in by Newcastle boss Steve Bruce over the summer as a free agent after his contract at Scottish Premiership club Motherwell expired as back-up to Magpies number 1 Martin Dubravka and second-choice Karl Darlow.

The 28-year-old was born in Newcastle, and started his career with Newcastle at academy level before moving to Carlisle United in 2008 aged 16.

And Gillespie, who has so far started all three EFL Cup games for Newcastle this season, revealed that being back at his boyhood club feels like home.

The shot-stopper, a lifelong Magpies supporter, has fond memories of watching his heroes writing history on the pitch from the stands at St. James’ Park and is thrilled at being finally being able to wear the shirt he idolised as a child.

Asked whether being back at Newcastle feels like home, Gillespie told NUFC TV: “Yes, it does feel likes home.

“First few training sessions obviously were just bizarre to be back at the club.

“Then being able to look down at the academy where you used to train, even doing like my first interviews in the tent, spending hours and hours as a young kid training in there, three four nights a week.

“So just being back in those surroundings and back at St. James’ for the home games, being part of the squad and obviously playing there in the cup.

“It definitely feels like home.”

With club first-choice Dubravka currently sidelined through injury, Darlow has guarded the net for Newcastle in all of their Premier League games so far this season, but Gillespie is ready to step up should his manager need his services.