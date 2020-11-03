Dean Hammond believes Newcastle United will pose a different type of challenge for Southampton, but he is confident the Saints can come up with an answer.

Steve Bruce’s side are set to lock horns with Southampton at St. Mary’s in their eighth Premier League game of the season on Friday night.

The hosts will go into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games, but former Saints skipper Hammond is wary of the challenge posed by Newcastle.

Looking ahead to the game, Hammond has insisted that the Magpies will sit back and play for a draw rather than looking to come away from Southampton with a win.

However, he is positive of Southampton’s abilities to get the victory over Newcastle, especially considering the team’s home form this season.

“Why not [get another three points]?”, Hammond said on Southampton’s Final Whistle podcast.

“The home form is better this season, the last home game was against Everton and it was a great result and a very good performance.

“Newcastle are going to give Southampton different challenges because they won’t be an open team.

“They will come back and sit in, they will be very deep, very defensive and will definitely come for a point.

“They won’t probably look to win the game at Southampton.

“So it will be a different challenge for Friday night.

“The players will have to come up with different combinations, maybe different one-twos, run into the box a little bit quicker, crosses into the box, shots from outside of the box.

“But I have every confidence in Southampton.“

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side currently sit fifth in the league table with 13 points, having won four and drawn one of their seven games so far.