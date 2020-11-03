Former Scotland international Mark McGhee believes Rangers look much more determined in defence this season and have been defending as a team.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been solid in defence and have already kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions this season.

Rangers have not conceded a goal in their last six games in all competitions and notched up one more clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

McGhee has insisted that it is not just about the back four and the goalkeeper playing well, but good defensive sides defend as a team.

And he feels that is what Rangers have been doing in the ongoing campaign and there is a real determination in the team about not wanting to concede goals this season.

The former Scotland man said on PLZ Soccer: “In really good defensive teams you all have to defend.

“You have to defend as a team – it is not just the back four or it is not just about a great goalkeeper.

“It is about everybody having the mentality to go and stop the other team from scoring.

“And I think that is what in essence Rangers have captured this season and for me, there is a bit more about them in terms of the urgency to stop the opposition from scoring.

“The back four are playing well and the goalkeeper is playing well, but I think as a team they are much more determined to make sure that they do not concede.”

Rangers will need their defence to be strong on Thursday night when they will travel to Portugal to take on Portuguese giants Benfica in the Europa League.