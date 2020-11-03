Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has insisted that his club will continue to closely monitor Bongani Zungu’s development at Ibrox.

Zungu arrived at Ibrox on deadline day from French club Amiens on a season-long loan deal with the Gers having the option to make his switch permanent following the completion of the current campaign.

Although the South African landed in Glasgow at the beginning of October, he was only cleared to link up with his new team last week owing to quarantine restrictions.

And Wilson insists that Zungu’s progress at the club will be monitored closely by Steven Gerrard and his team as the season unfolds so as to make an educated decision on whether to snap up the player on a permanent basis next summer.

The Gers sporting director is delighted that the midfielder was given the green light to join his new team-mates in full training and thereby accelerate the process of integrating into the Rangers footballing family at Ibrox.

“Bongani Zungu joined us near the end of the window”, Wilson told Rangers TV.

“He joined us on a loan with an option to buy.

“So, we will continue to assess him.

“Steven and the guys on the training pitch every day will continue to assess what he can bring to us moving forward.

“We are delighted that it is time for him to join with the group now and to really feel part of what we are doing here.”

Zungu, who remained on the bench in Rangers’ Europa League tie against Lech Poznan last week, is yet to make his debut for his new club, but could be in line for his Gers bow on Thursday with the Scottish giants set to face Portuguese side Benfica.