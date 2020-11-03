Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani is delighted that the Whites’ brand of football under Marcelo Bielsa is attracting supporters.

The Elland Road outfit have made a positive start to their first Premier League season in 16 years, winning three and drawing one of their seven games so far.

The Whites have been receiving plaudits for their brand of football under the management of Bielsa.

Leeds supremo Radrizzani is proud to see the positive impression the Yorkshire-based club have been leaving on the fans in England.

The Italian feels the Whites are on the right track and is determined to take the club into Europe soon, but stressed the need for them to take it one step at a time.

“Recently I’ve seen on social media… about how Leeds became a second team for many youngsters in the country“, Radrizzani told beIN SPORTS.

“Normally you choose the team with the best football and the best style of the team, so I’m very proud of that.

“We’re on the right way.

“I dream to take Leeds to Europe in time.

“One step at a time.”

Leeds went down to a 4-1 loss at home against Leicester City on Monday evening and are next in action at the weekend against Crystal Palace.