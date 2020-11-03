Petr Cech has defended Chelsea’s loan system and insisted that it has gone on to produce first-team players for the club.

Chelsea have one of the best academies in Europe at the moment and their youth teams have consistently won trophies over the last decade.

But until last season, very few Chelsea academy products had been given an extended run in the first team and the club have a notorious reputation for farming out their youngsters across Europe on loan to increase their value and sell them on for a big fee later.

Cech has come out with a staunch defence of their system and insisted that Chelsea have little option but to loan a large number of their youngsters in order to harden them for professional football.

He believes the emergence of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham has only strengthened their argument for loaning out Chelsea’s youngsters.

Cech told French sports daily L’Equipe: “You have to understand the Chelsea academy produces a lot of good players but for them, the step towards the first team is too big.

“Notably, because in England, unlike in Spain, the big clubs cannot have reserve teams in a professional league, the only solution is to send the young players to harden themselves in the Championship.

“And whatever you think of it, the system works as evidenced from the presence of Mount, Fikayo and Tammy in the squad.”

Chelsea have 32 players out on loan to various clubs across Europe.