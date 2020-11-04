Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has lavished praise on Reds youngster Jake Cain and believes he has the attitude to continue to develop over the next few years.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder made his senior debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup last season and so far that has been his only senior appearance for the Reds.

But the youngster has been part of the first-team set-up and has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, which has resulted in him being an unused substitute in the first three games of the Champions League group stage.

McManaman worked with Cain during his time with Liverpool Under-18s and is a big fan of the young attacking midfielder.

He feels the 19-year-old has the talent to make it at Anfield, but admits that the jump from the academy to the first team is big and he will have to keep on improving.

“Jake is a lovely kid who is developing into a very good midfielder”, McManaman told The Athletic.

“He’s very skilful and he’s great on the ball. He has an eye for a pass, an eye for goal and he’s a very intelligent player.

“The difference between the under-18s and the under-23s, and then the leap from the under-23s to the first team is massive.

“You have to keep on improving to meet those challenges, just like Trent Alexander-Arnold did.

“The signs are promising with Jake but he knows there’s a lot of hard work ahead of him.”

McManaman also believes that the youngster has the right attitude and has received the proper grounding under the guidance of the excellent coaches at the Liverpool academy.

“The important thing is that he’s keen to learn and his attitude is spot-on.

“That comes from the culture Alex Inglethorpe and all the staff at the academy have created. I can’t take any of the credit with Jake.

“It’s down to his own application and the help he’s had from coaches like Neil Critchley, Barry Lewtas, Tim Jenkins and Gary O’Neil.”

Cain was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Atalanta on Tuesday night.