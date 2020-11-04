Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman believes Jake Cain is only benefitting from being part of the Reds’ Champions League set-up this season.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder made his debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup last season and it still remains his only appearance for the senior side.

But the youngster has been part of the first-team squad and remained an unused substitute in Liverpool’s opening three Champions League group games.

McManaman believes it is fantastic for Cain to go on European trips with Liverpool as part of the squad despite him not getting any minutes on the pitch.

He feels it is brilliant for the midfielder’s development as he is in and around the experienced senior professionals in the Reds squad and is getting to learn from the best around him.

The former Liverpool star told The Athletic: “It’s been great for him to spend time at Melwood and be part of Jurgen’s squad on the European trips.

“As a young player, you couldn’t ask for a better environment to continue your education than with the Premier League champions.

“He’s got the best teachers possible in senior players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner, and the coaching staff.”

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder will hope to get more game time in the coming months in a condensed football season for Liverpool.