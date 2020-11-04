Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele can do better as he possesses great potential.

Ndombele’s relationship with his boss Mourinho was strained in the second half of last season and the Frenchman’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was under the scanner during the transfer window.

But the 23-year-old has got his Spurs career back on track since the current season kicked off, having played a part in all seven of his side’s Premier League games so far this season.

Mourinho is happy with how Ndombele has earned his place back in the team, but feels that the midfielder can still do better.

The Portuguese, who admitted he was unhappy with Ndombele’s contribution to the team last term, is delighted at the Spurs star’s turnaround and feels the 23-year-old can help Tottenham more by tapping into his great potential.

“I like my relationship with the players not to depend on the fact they’re playing or not playing”, Mourinho told a press conference.

“Sometimes there are players by personalities who change their relations with the coach and other people in the group.

“That was not the case with Tanguy.

“The case with Tanguy was myself not being happy at all with what he was giving us and my way to show it was obviously fighting a lot against that state of mind.

“In this moment, I’m happy.

“I still think he can do better. His potential is huge.

“He’s doing well, I’m happy with him but he can do more.

“He can be fitter, give us 90 minutes without problems. He can be better.”

Spurs travel to Bulgarian side Ludogorets on Thursday for their upcoming Europa League game and Ndombele will look to get on Mourinho’s team-sheet and clock up more game time.