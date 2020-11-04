Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro is enjoying his spell at Sporting Lisbon and feels he is developing into a better player at the Portuguese club.

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined Portuguese top flight outfit Sporting Lisbon from Manchester City on a two-year-long loan deal in the transfer window.

Porro has made eight appearances across all competitions since moving to Lisbon and scored his first goal for the side in their 4-0 win over Tondela at the weekend.

The Manchester City loanee has expressed his delight at how things have been going in Portugal and is enjoying his loan spell with Sporting Lisbon so far.

Porro also feels the Portuguese outfit are helping him develop as a player and thinks the improvement is evident in his performances on the pitch.

“I knew that coming to Sporting CP could make me a better player, and that’s what is happening“, Porro told Sporting TV.

“My team-mates have also helped me a lot.

“I’m really enjoying being here.

“This is noticeable on the pitch.

“We support each other and this is essential for us to remain at the top.“

Sporting Lisbon, who have signed Porro on a two-year loan deal, also have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan contract.