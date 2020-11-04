Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted that his side will have to be ready for a tough game on Thursday night despite Sparta Prague’s lack of match practice.

The Scottish champions managed to get a point from their trip to Lille last week and are going into the Sparta Prague game in a buoyant mood after beating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

While Celtic are getting some of the best players back in the squad, Sparta Prague’s preparation has not been the best over the last month due to postponements in their league.

The Czech side have played only two games in the last few weeks and both were defeats in the Europa League, against Lille and AC Milan, respectively.

The Celtic boss conceded that it is not the best preparation for Sparta Prague ahead of the clash on Thursday night and they might not be as sharp as they would want to be due to a lack of practice.

But Lennon stressed that it will still be a tough game and his side will have to prepare well for it.

He said in a press conference: “I’ve got sympathy for Sparta.

“We’ve been through it ourselves and it’s not an easy thing to deal with as a coach, because sometimes these things are out of your control, but in terms of ourselves, we’re looking forward to the game on the back of a very good win at the weekend.

“From Sparta’s point of view, the lack of games is difficult.

“It’s very hard to get any sort of rhythm, but we still respect that they’re an excellent side and we’ve probably not seen the best of them yet in the group.”

Sparta Prague have played six games in the Czech league so far this season, winning all six and scoring 20 goals in the process.