Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld has warned Benfica of the threat posed by Rangers ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash.

The Gers will look to make it three wins out of three Europa League group stage games when they visit Portuguese top flight club Benfica on Thursday.

Gauld, who currently plies his trade for Portuguese side Farense, has previously played against Rangers and is aware of the threat posed by Steven Gerrard’s men.

Looking ahead to the game, the Scot explained that the Gers are a better side than they were last year when they beat Portuguese outfits FC Porto and Braga over two legs.

Gauld went on to warn Rangers’ upcoming Europa League opponents Benfica to be wary of the Glasgow giants’ counter-attacking prowess, as well as their defensive stability.

“Rangers are very strong this year, even stronger than last season when they won against Porto and Braga“, Gauld told Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca.

“They concede few goals, they are first in the Scottish league.

“They are a team that are good at counter-attacking and effective at finishing.”

The former Dundee United and Hibernian star named Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Brandon Barker as Gers players who could hurt Benfica on the counter attack.

“They are better defensively“, Gauld said.

“It is very difficult for the opposing teams to score goals against Rangers.

“They have a solid defence and are quick on the counter, with players like Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Brandon Barker.“

Both Benfica and Rangers have won their two Europa League group stage matches so far and a win on Thursday would see the Gers go on top of the table.