Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that Danny Ings will miss the Saints’ upcoming match against Newcastle United due to a knee injury.

Ings was on the scoresheet as Southampton handed Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side a 4-3 defeat at the weekend, but suffered an injury blow in the game.

The England international went off injured in the final minutes of the game and caused concerns for the Saints, but the issue was deemed not as serious as first feared after a scan.

However, Southampton manager Hasenhuttl has now confirmed that Ings will require surgery on his knee and is set to be sidelined for at least four weeks.

“It looks as though he is out for four to six weeks“, Hasenhuttl told a press conference.

“He will have surgery tomorrow morning, a small one. He is out.

“This is not good news for us.“

Hasenhuttl revealed that Ings was in pain after jogging on the pitch during training on Tuesday, forcing the Saints to have another look at the injury.

“We started jogging on the pitch yesterday and the knee was swollen afterwards“, the Austrian added.

“He was in a bit of pain.

“It was clear we had to have another look.

“We decided to go with surgery.“

Southampton have been on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, but have been dealt a heavy blow ahead of their match against Newcastle.