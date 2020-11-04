Watford striker Andre Gray is looking forward to catching up with former Burnley team-mate Sam Vokes in the Hornets’ match against Stoke City this evening.

Ninth-placed Watford and tenth-placed Stoke are set to face off in their 10th Championship game of the season at Vicarage Road tonight.

Both sides have promotion aspirations this season and each will be eyeing what could be an important three points.

Looking ahead to the game, Watford star Gray has insisted that Stoke have changed from the physical side they used to be.

Gray’s former Burnley team-mate Vokes will be part of the Potters team to visit Vicarage Road and the Englishman is eager to meet up with the ex-Clarets star, who is still a friend of his.

“I don’t think they are the Stoke that everyone remembers“, Gray was quoted as saying by Watford’s official site.

“The first thought is 4-4-2 with two big men up front, but that has changed.

“I can’t wait to see him [Vokes]. I haven’t seen him in a long time.

“We are still close friends and it will be good to see him.

“We did really well together at Burnley.

“I think we scored 50 goals between us and did really well.”

Gray and Vokes were team-mates during the Watford star’s two years at Burnley between 2017 and 2019 and played over 60 games together.