Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has warned his side against the threat posed by Rangers, pointing to their performances against other Portuguese outfits.

Both sides have enjoyed perfect starts to their Europa League campaigns this season, winning both their matches and are due to lock horns in Portugal this evening.

Benfica will start the game as favourites, but Jesus is wary of Rangers in light of how they have fared against other Portuguese sides.

Rangers beat Sporting Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 32 of the Europa League last season and were 2-0 winners against FC Porto in the group stage the same season.

And Jesus does not expect Rangers to change their ways, regardless of where they play.

“We will find an opponent who, like us, will fight for first place in this group”, Jesus said at a press conference.

“They will be the strongest opponent we have encountered so far. We are talking about a team that eliminated Sporting de Braga and beat FC Porto.

“A team that plays with the same tactical system both at and away from home.

“It will be a difficult game for us, but certainly a difficult one for Rangers.

“Either can win this match.”

Rangers will be looking to send out a strong statement by beating Benfica in the Europa League.