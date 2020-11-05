Hertha Berlin coach Bruno Labbadia is of the view that Arsenal loan star Matteo Guendouzi’s qualities shine through the best when he plays as a deep-lying midfielder.

The Frenchman is currently plying his trade in Germany having joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a year-long loan from Arsenal.

Guendouzi made his Bundesliga bow when he came on as a second half substitute for the Berlin outfit in their 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg.

After working with Guendouzi at close quarters, Labbadia feels like the deep-lying midfield role brings forth the 21-year-old’s qualities on the pitch the best.

The Hertha Berlin boss is impressed by Guendouzi’s ability to act as the bedrock on which his team can build their play, and is of the view that the Gunners loanee can drive Die Alte Dame’s game forward as a number eight.

“I don’t see Matteo as a ten”, Labbadia said at a press conference.

“He’s more of a player who shows his best qualities in the deep area and is responsible for building up the game.

“I see him more as an eight, with a team that works well and has a lot of ball, he can also play as a six.

“As an eight he can drive the ball [forward], that’s why I see him there. “

Guendouzi is in line to make his first start in Hertha Berlin colours with Labbadia’s men set to take on Augsburg on Saturday in the league.