Former Rangers star Neil McCann has admitted he is disappointed at Rangers throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Benfica.

The Gers went behind early on in the Europa League encounter in Portugal when Connor Goldson scored an own goal.

Benfica suffered a blow though when Nicolas Otamendi was given his marching orders in the 19th minute, while Rangers then drew level in the 24th minute through an own goal.

Rangers took the lead in the 25th minute through Glen Kamara, while when Alfredo Morelos scored in the 51st minute they looked to be cruising to victory in Portugal.

However, an error from Filip Helander allowed Benfica to pull one back through Rafa Silva in the 77th minute and Darwin Silva grabbed a draw for the Portuguese giants in stoppage time.

McCann admits that Rangers only drawing after leading 3-1 has left him frustrated and feels the Gers let slackness creep in, which allowed Benfica to take advantage.

He said on BBC Sportsound: “I’m so frustrated and deflated after that.

“Rangers were so far in front and in control.

“Slackness creeped into their game which led to the second goal and you were always worried that they could concede again”, McCann added.

In addition to Rangers grabbing the draw, Morelos also broke Ally McCoist’s European goalscoring record thanks to his strike in Portugal.