Rangers first team coach Michael Beale feels new boy Bongani Zungu will excite the Gers fans once he gets up to speed and settles in at the club.

The South Africa international joined Glasgow giants Rangers from French outfit Amiens on a season-long loan deal in the transfer window.

Having only joined the Gers for training recently due to quarantine rules, Zungu is yet to make his debut for the club, but first team coach Beale has been impressed with what he has seen of the player in training.

Beale has revealed that the midfielder has settled in at Ibrox very well, especially with the player well-versed in English, and is delighted to have him in the ranks.

The Rangers first team coach explained that Zungu has met the staff’s expectations of him and is sure that the player will excite the faithful once he gets up to speed.

Asked how the midfielder is settling into life at Rangers, Beale told Rangers TV: “Fantastic.

“He speaks very good English, Bongani, so we knew there wasn’t going to be a problem with that.

“In the training sessions, he is showing that he is a big, fit, strong, powerful midfielder.

“Covers the ground well, passes forward well, everything that we were looking for in this position coming into the club.

“We are delighted to have him and over the next few weeks, once he is up to full speed, I’m sure the fans will be excited with what they see from Bongs.“

Having impressed Beale and the Rangers staff in training, Zungu will be hopeful of having a similar effect on the Gers fans when he makes his debut.