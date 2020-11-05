Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he is pleased with the way Joe Gelhardt has been evolving in the Whites Under-23s set-up since he joined in the summer.

Gelhardt arrived at Elland Road from League One side Wigan Athletic over the summer and has linked up with Whites Under-23s boss Mark Jackson.

The 18-year-old has been a fixture in Jackson’s side and the attacker’s performances in the Premier League 2 in all-white have earned him plaudits.

Bielsa revealed that he is always keeping a close eye on highly rated talents like Gelhardt and added that he is pleased with the way the teenager has developed at Leeds since making the switch to Yorkshire.

The Argentine added that he is delighted in the way the young core at Leeds is gaining strength under Jackson’s tutelage, with Bielsa stressing that the best players among the Under-23s side are good enough to supplement the first team at Elland Road.

Asked how pleased he is with Gelhardt’s progression in the Under-23s set-up, Bielsa told a press conference: “Yes, he is a player that is progressing.

“The evolution of the whole Under-23s team, we follow it closely.

“We analyse every performance of the Under-23s as if it were the first team and because normally, we train with 22 players and when we are missing any of those, we sub them with the Under-23s.

“I think that around 50% per cent of the Under-23s players can apply for a place on our team.”

Gelhardt will be keen to carry on racking up more game time and look to possibly catch Bielsa’s eye for a chance to link up with the first team