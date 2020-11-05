Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has refused to be drawn into talk about Whites star Patrick Bamford receiving a call-up to the England national team.

Bamford has made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign for Leeds, scoring six goals and providing two assists from seven games.

The 27-year-old’s performances for the Whites this season have led to many fans discussing the possibility of the player receiving a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s upcoming England squad.

However, Leeds boss Bielsa has refused to be drawn into talk of Bamford receiving an international call-up, insisting that it is Southgate’s job to decide who gets into the squad.

Bielsa explained that it is the job of the England national team manager to draw up the squad based on all the options in front of him.

“It’s an evaluation which does not correspond to myself“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“Who’s job it is to evaluate is the person who has to look at all the players for the national team and this requires a certain dedication because you have to look at all of the options and I don’t have all the details that are needed.

“Even if I did, I still wouldn’t have an opinion because I don’t like to talk about the job of another person.“

Having scored six goals, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa, Bamford will be hopeful of receiving a chance to play for the Three Lions in their upcoming fixtures.