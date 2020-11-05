Newcastle United talent Elliot Anderson has described his experience with the Magpies senior squad in the EFL Cup in September as mint.

The grandson of former Magpies star Geoff Allen, Anderson received the first taste of senior football in September as he was named in the squad to face Newport County in the EFL Cup.

Although the midfielder remained an unused substitute in the game, he got the idea of what it takes to be playing at the top level and was thrilled with the experience.

Anderson also felt it strange to be training with the Newcastle players who he was used to watching on television or from the stands.

Reflecting on his experience, the 17-year-old explained that he tries to soak up as much information as possible when he is around the team.

“It was mint!“, Anderson was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“I found out I was in the squad the night before because I was travelling with the under-23s playing in the cup [EFL Trophy clash away at Crewe Alexandra].

“Just going from watching them on TV to being around it all was great.

“You get to see what it is like at the top level and it gives you an idea of what it takes.

“It felt quite strange being in and around them compared to when I used to watch from the stands with my mates.

“When I am with the first-team, I just try to take as much advice as I can and try to improve.“

Having got a taste of first team football, Anderson will now be keen to earn his senior debut for his boyhood club.