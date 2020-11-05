Portugal coach Fernando Santos has revealed that Liverpool star Diogo Jota caught his eye when he was playing for Pacos de Ferreira.

Jota has been in fine form for Liverpool, who he joined from Wolves in the transfer window, this season, scoring seven goals across all competitions.

The 23-year-old winger’s performances for the Reds have seen him earning another call-up to the Portugal squad, who are set to face Andorra, France and Croatia this month.

Announcing Jota’s call-up to his squad, Portugal boss Santos has revealed that he has been aware of the Liverpool star’s abilities since the player was plying his trade for Pacos de Ferreira between 2014 and 2016.

Santos, who has been keeping an eye on the winger for a long time, explained that Jota was performing well even before his move to Liverpool.

“He surprised me when he was at Pacos de Ferreira“, Santos told a press conference.

“He was called up to the national team in March 2019, it is a sign that we were keeping an eye on him.

“Now, of course, it is normal for a player who has made the jump to Liverpool, but he was already doing very well in the Wolves team.“

Jota scored two goals and provided an assist in his last outing for Portugal, helping them beat Sweden 3-0 in the UEFA Nations League.