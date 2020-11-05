Sheffield Wednesday supremo Dejphon Chansiri has promised that he will support Owls boss Garry Monk during the January transfer window if he requires new additions to his squad.

Monk roped in nine new players to revamp his Sheffield Wednesday squad over the summer in a bid to drag his team ascend the Championship standings having started their campaign with a 12-point deduction, which has been revised to six.

The January transfer window is looming closer and Monk could again look to the transfer talent pool if he needs to further bolster his squad at Hillsborough.

And Chansiri promised he will support Monk to the best of his ability if the Sheffield outfit need new recruitment during the next transfer window.

The Owls supremo stressed that he is willing to look into spending cash on any reasonable requests that arrive on his table to help the club going forward.

Asked about recruiting new players during the January transfer window, Chansiri told a press conference: “It depends if we need or not.

“If we need to spend and it is reasonable, it depends on what we need.

“I will support the coach as much as I can.

“Let’s see.”

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sitting last in the Championship standings, but beating promotion hopefuls Bournemouth 1-0 on Tuesday in the league has boosted the Owls’ confidence going into their next outing against Millwall at the weekend.