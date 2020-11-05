Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho believes that Giovani Lo Celso is not showing his true self on the pitch and indicated that he is below his best physically.

Lo Celso was handed a start by Mourinho in Bulgaria against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Tottenham secured a 3-1 win, with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Lo Celso netting for the visitors and securing three Europa League group points.

Mourinho took Lo Celso off in the 72nd minute and replaced him with Tanguy Ndombele.

He believes that Lo Celso is below his best at present and is not the player that Tottenham are used to seeing.

While Mourinho feels that Lo Celso showed his quality on the ball, he thinks he was not good without it and indicated it is due to a lack of match fitness.

“Good with the ball and not very good without the ball. His physical condition is not good. He didn’t have a pre-season”, Mourinho said in his post match press conference when asked about Lo Celso.

“During the lockdown during the previous season he had problems – he didn’t train in that period when other guys were training so he has been up and down in his preparation.

“So he’s been coming now, step by step.

“I feel that when he plays he’s not the Gio that we know, not the Gio that we know that he can be an amazing player.

“But with the ball of course great criteria and he knows what he’s doing of course, and understands the way we want to play.

“But we need more intensity to be fitter, to be more intense and to be stronger in the transitions.

“But of course he played more than an hour, and for that hour of course was a football match that we needed to win but it was also let’s say a training session to improve his match fitness”, the Tottenham boss added.

The win means that Tottenham sit second in their Europa League group on six points, with Antwerp also sitting on six points. LASK Linz have three points and Ludogorets are yet to get off the mark.