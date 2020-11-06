Celtic legend Pat Bonner has criticised the Hoops for their inability to defend from the front properly and the lack of a structured defence.

The Parkhead outfit are currently on a bad run of form and have not won their last five games in the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League.

Celtic have fallen nine points behind Rangers in the league and sit bottom in their Europa Leauge group, with just one point on the board.

In their last five matches in the league and Europe, the Hoops have conceded a total of 14 goals, averaging 2.8 goals conceded per game during the period.

Discontent with the team’s performances, Celtic great Bonner has criticised the side for the lack of a structured defence and failure to defend from the front properly.

“Celtic aren’t defending from the front properly“, Bonner, speaking after Celtic lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague, told BBC Sport.

“I’m talking about a structured defence.

“You can make a mistake or maybe step out position, but somebody else is there to cover for you.

“That wasn’t there all over the pitch.“

With some ground to cover both in the league and Europe, Bonner will be hoping that Celtic can improve their defence.