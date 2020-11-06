Tony Dorigo believes that Crystal Palace away is exactly the type of game that Leeds United need to be looking to win this season as the Eagles are real rivals in the Premier League.

The Whites and the Eagles go into the showdown at Selhurst Park at the weekend level on points, with Leeds sitting in 12th in the league standings and Crystal Palace just behind in 13th.

Crystal Palace’s only home victory since the current campaign kicked off came against Southampton in the season opener and Leeds will look to add more misery to their hosts’ woes at home on Saturday.

Dorigo is of the view that a victory over Crystal Palace is key for the top flight new boys as the Eagles are the sort of side they are in competition with in a bid to finish in mid-table.

The ex-Whites star is expecting a well organised and resilient display from Roy Hodgson’s side, but is confident Marcelo Bielsa’s men possess the quality to leave the capital with a positive result.

“This is one of the teams [that Leeds need to beat] exactly”, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“This is what we are going be up against.

“This is our league; we are not against the Liverpools or Citys.

“We are against Crystal Palace trying to get above them into that middle tier.

“So, it is going to be tough, wily old Roy Hodgson as well, he always gets them sorted out and organised does he not?”

Crystal Palace last took on Leeds at Selhurst Park in the Championship in 2013, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.