Heerenveen coach Johnny Jansen has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Jan Paul van Hecke for the character he brings to the Dutch team.

The 20-year-old central defender joined Premier League side Brighton from NAC Breda in the transfer window before returning to the Netherlands to join Heerenveen on loan.

Currently on a season-long loan at the Dutch club, Van Hecke has made six league appearances for the side, helping them to four victories and one draw.

Heerenveen coach Jansen is impressed with what the Brighton loanee and his defensive partner Pawel Bochniewicz bring to his team and has lauded the duo.

The Dutch tactician explained that with Van Hecke, as well as Bochniewicz, in the team’s defence Heerenveen do not back down from challenges and feels the youngster’s desire to win duels adds character to the side.

“With Jan Paul van Hecke and Pawel Bochniewicz, we have pure unwillingness to back down“, Jansen was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“The desire to go into duels and win at all costs that they bring is great for a team.

“We haven’t had such a character here in years.“

Van Hecke scored his first goal for Heerenveen in their 4-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam last weekend.