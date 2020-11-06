Ex-Scotland star Michael Stewart thinks Celtic will struggle to string together a winning run in their next games and feels being behind Rangers at Christmas could be a big blow for them psychologically.

The Hoops are currently on a bad run of form, which has seen them win just one of their last six matches across all competitions, and are nine points behind Rangers in the league.

Although they have two games in hand, Celtic will not be able to play those matches until the new year and former top flight star Stewart thinks it is a concern for the defending champions.

The ex-Scotland man is of the view that the Bhoys could be further behind Rangers at Christmas and feels that could be key for the side psychologically in the second half of the campaign.

Looking at Celtic’s upcoming league fixtures, Stewart also believes it will be challenging for Neil Lennon’s side to string together a winning streak to try and catch up with Rangers.

“Domestically, the concern for Celtic is that those [Premiership] games in hand won’t be played until next year“, Stewart told BBC Sport.

“So the likelihood is that Celtic could be even further behind Rangers come Christmas.

“Psychologically, that could prove pivotal.

“You look at Celtic’s next fixtures and you don’t see where a run could come from.“

Celtic are in pursuit of their tenth league title in-a-row and will be hopeful of catching up with the Gers, who are yet to lose in the top flight this term.