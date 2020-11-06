Ex-Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has revealed that he is expecting a tightly contested battle at the weekend in the Premier League when Crystal Palace play host to the Whites at Selhurst Park.

After a disappointing 4-1 loss against Leicester City on Monday Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be looking to set things right when they square off against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Other than their opening day loss away at Liverpool, Leeds have so far managed a flawless record on the road as they registered wins over Aston Villa and Sheffield United while also maintaining clean sheets on both occasions.

Dorigo thinks that restricting Wilfried Zaha from influencing the game is key to Leeds controlling the outcome of the match but added Roy Hodgson’s whole squad is well organised and have quality players all around the pitch, who are capable of causing problems for any opposition.

The 54-year-old is expecting a tight challenge from Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park but feels Leeds will also look at the fixture as an opportunity to add more points to their tally.

“Zaha is so important to them”, Dorigo told LUTV.

“He is a box of tricks, he floats here and then everywhere, get on the ball but yes, they are a well organised side. They certainly are.

“[Michy] Batshuayi of course up top, I like one or two other players [Tyrick] Mitchell the young left-back as well.

“He is like a little terrier; he likes a challenge and get stuck in, so good player.

“However, it is this sort of team, you think well okay let us show what we are about as well.

“So, it is going to be a good game, a tight game but I do think Zaha is the one to control.”

Kalvin Philips and Rodrigo are ruled out for Leeds’ trip to the capital while club new boy Raphinha’s availability is in doubt as he is recovering from a foot injury