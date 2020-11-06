Newly appointed Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has issued a message to his players asking them to go to Sunderland and have a go, as they seek to put the Black Cats out of the FA Cup.

Mansfield parted ways with Graham Coughlan in October after a run of poor results put them towards the bottom of the League Two standings and have turned to Clough.

The 54-year-old, who has more than 20 years of experience in management, having taken charge of teams such as Derby County and Sheffield United, will not be in charge of the FA Cup fixture against Sunderland on Saturday, but has issued a message to his new set of players.

“We’re hoping to be there [at Sunderland], but Richard Cooper [the caretaker manager] has done excellently with the lads so he will take the game”, Clough said in a press conference.

“We’ll pop our heads in and wish them good luck. [My message to the players is] just have a go. Don’t sit back – let’s go and have a go.”

Clough also took time to urge his Mansfield players to enjoy the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, which he believes is one of the best stadiums around.

“The opportunity to play at the Stadium of Light – one of the best stadiums in the country – is a wonderful one.

“So let’s go and enjoy it.”

Mansfield have only lost once in their last five games, drawing the other four fixtures, and will hope to be equally tough for Sunderland to beat.