Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on central defender Joe Gomez for stepping up for the Reds in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Anfield outfit have been without star defender Van Dijk since their league to trip to Everton and have also seen Joel Matip and Fabinho suffer injury setbacks.

23-year-old Gomez has been tasked with stepping up for Liverpool in the absence of the senior centre-backs and Klopp is impressed with how he has done it.

The German tactician pointed out how Gomez was always the youngster in the Reds’ defensive pairing throughout his time at the club, but was forced to change roles in the recent weeks.

Klopp feels Gomez was thrown in during the last few games and is delighted with how the centre-half has taken the challenge despite still being at a young age.

“He is still young. Impressive numbers, impressive boy“, Klopp told a press conference.

“He came before me, so he is here longer than me.

“He played left-back, he played right-back, he played when Brendan [Rodgers] played three at the back, different positions.

“He played together with Kolo Toure, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Skrtel, all these types of guys, then Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip.

“He had so many different partners, but he was always the kid in the line-up pretty much.

“That changed now completely, everybody in life, we have to grow in situations like this and he did that.

“He’s used the last few weeks. He was pretty much thrown in cold water if you want.

“He used it really well, he did really well, I’m really happy with the performances he put in and very important for us obviously.“

Gomez has been paired with inexperienced Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams in his last two games, but the return of Joel Matip could provide him with a boost at Manchester City this weekend.